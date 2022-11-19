HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday’s League Two home encounter with fellow League Two high-fliers Northampton Town.

Lewis: Left exposed by City’s lax defending. 6

Halliday: Did form a decent combination with Banks at times in first half. Defensively struggled. 5

Platt: Restored to the side and struggled to impose order after Cobblers took the lead. Booked. 4

Bradford City's Andy Cook is held off the ball by Northampton captain Jon Guthrie. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Songo’o: Troubled by the movement of a fluid and impressive Northampton forward line. Toiled in the rain. 4

Foulds: Had his hands full with the impressive Pinnock, a very good operator at this level. 5

Smallwood: Made a poor mistake for Northampton’s opener, no dressing it up. 4

Gilliead: Hit the bar early in second half, but him and Smallwood were second best in the middle of the park. 5

Banks: His directness was City’s main weapon. Best of a bad bunch and kept going in fairness to him. 6

Chapman: Briefly threatened with early trickery. But Northampton took care of him. 5

Eisa: Things did not go his way in first half. Marginally better on the restart before making way. 5

Cook: Little service from those around him. Hard going in the rain. Did fire a late penalty to add to his goals tally at least after being brought down. 5

Substitutes: Wright (Eisa 62). Was fairly lively when he entered the fray, 6; Oliver (Chapman 62) – Had a low shot held by Burge, 6; East (Gilliead 79), 6; Pereira (Banks 79), 6.