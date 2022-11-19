News you can trust since 1754
Ratings: Who was top of the class for Mark Hughes's Bradford City versus Northampton?

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday’s League Two home encounter with fellow League Two high-fliers Northampton Town.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 5:02pm

Lewis: Left exposed by City’s lax defending. 6

Halliday: Did form a decent combination with Banks at times in first half. Defensively struggled. 5

Platt: Restored to the side and struggled to impose order after Cobblers took the lead. Booked. 4

Bradford City's Andy Cook is held off the ball by Northampton captain Jon Guthrie. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Songo’o: Troubled by the movement of a fluid and impressive Northampton forward line. Toiled in the rain. 4

Foulds: Had his hands full with the impressive Pinnock, a very good operator at this level. 5

Smallwood: Made a poor mistake for Northampton’s opener, no dressing it up. 4

Gilliead: Hit the bar early in second half, but him and Smallwood were second best in the middle of the park. 5

Banks: His directness was City’s main weapon. Best of a bad bunch and kept going in fairness to him. 6

Chapman: Briefly threatened with early trickery. But Northampton took care of him. 5

Eisa: Things did not go his way in first half. Marginally better on the restart before making way. 5

Cook: Little service from those around him. Hard going in the rain. Did fire a late penalty to add to his goals tally at least after being brought down. 5

Substitutes: Wright (Eisa 62). Was fairly lively when he entered the fray, 6; Oliver (Chapman 62) – Had a low shot held by Burge, 6; East (Gilliead 79), 6; Pereira (Banks 79), 6.

Not used: Doyle, Odusina, Sutton.

