Reading 0 Huddersfield Town 2: Lee Grant praises unbeaten Terriers' laser focus

New Huddersfield manager Lee Grant praised his players’ “laser focus” in their hard-earned 2-0 victory at Reading in League One.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-half goals from defender Jack Whatmough and substitute Cameron Ashia secured Town’s second successive win of the season.

And Grant, who was appointed Town boss in May, was pleased his side had taken on board his instructions as they backed up their 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before the game, we asked for two or three things specifically,” Grant said. “I thought that the guys delivered to me in spades.

Lee Grant, manager of Huddersfield Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“We knew that, as the first home game for Reading, all the energy, enthusiasm and incentive that would bring to them.

“It meant that there would be spells where we would have to manage the game and show our character. When we would have to try to stay calm and composed.

“We’d have to be laser focused in those moments and I thought that we had a few really good examples of that. That was really pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of an away performance in general, there was a lot to like.

“Of course, there is still loads more to improve on as well. But to win the game and with another clean sheet, that was also really pleasing.

“We made three changes today but there was no way that some in the group were maybe feeling sorry for themselves or wondering why they were not selected.

“We just don’t have that. For me, that is perfect.