Reading received a welcome boost amid off-the-pitch unrest over club ownership issues with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Huddersfield, who have now lost three games in a row.

Matty Pearson headed Town in front in the 21st minute but Harvey Knibbs levelled for the hosts nine minutes later.

Ben Elliott gave Reading the lead 12 minutes into the second half and Huddersfield could find no way back.

Town had lost to Northampton and Blackpool at home in the previous seven days.

Huddersfield Town coach Michael Duff (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Reading had hoped American financier Rob Couhig would complete his takeover of the club from owner Dai Yongge, but the long-expected deal suddenly collapsed last week.

After a cagey opening by both sides, home fans held aloft red cards in the 18th minute in protest at the continued tenure of Yongge.

Three minutes later, Town went ahead after Antony Evans’ fierce free-kick was superbly saved by home keeper David Button only for defender Pearson to stoop low and nod in the rebound.

Reading reacted positively and drew level on the half-hour from a loose ball just inside the Town area.

Knibbs latched on to it and lashed a powerful angled drive past keeper Lee Nicholls for his first goal of the season.

Pearson thought he had grabbed his second and restored Town’s lead early in the second half but his close-range header was quickly ruled out for offside.