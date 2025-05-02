Reading v Barnsley FC: Barry Cotter excited by new role as winger
The Irishman sits down to speak to the media with a huge number two on the front of his training shirt – the traditional number of a right-back. But at Reading on Saturday, Cotter is likely to be playing a left winger.
It excites him.
Cotter started out as a right-back at Ipswich Town, and joined Barnsley two-and-a-half years ago in an era of Oakwell back threes. It is now at an end, with new coach Conor Hourihane committed to four at the back and wingers.
For Cotter, it has meant a shift forward.
"Just looking at my appearances for Barnsley, I've had quite a few now and most of my joy has been in the final third," says the 26-year-old. "If it's not in the final third it's been me carrying the ball to the final third.
"It's a refreshing feeling, especially in League One. I don't know how many channel balls are played per game but it's refreshing pressing to stop the channel ball rather than chasing them.
"We're the triggers for the press so we need to do everything right for the rest of the team."
This week's Champions League was a great advert for an art on the wane – proper wingers.
If Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dazzled for Paris Saint Germain, ex-Leeds United player Raphinha and teenager Lamine Yamal took it to another level for Barcelona.
"I'm a huge football fan and I love playing so when it comes to training and studying other wingers I'm probably on the busy side of things," says Cotter.
"Raphinha's a great example of not just scoring and assisting but the workrate. What Yamal does on the pitch, his composure, finding that pass and stuff like that.
"It will be a great challenge for me to learn the position.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.