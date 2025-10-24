Reading v Doncaster Rovers: 'Hurting' Rovers close ranks as Grant McCann urges players to take more 'risks'
That Rovers are currently experiencing it now still constitutes an unexpected development, given the way they flew out of the traps in the first month of the campaign.
Grant McCann's side were in second place after beating Yorkshire rivals Bradford City on September 6. It remains their last league victory and in six League One matches since, they have picked up just one point to fall to 12th, looking down and not up.
For his part, McCann and his players and staff are in the business of closing ranks.
He said: "Listen, we are all hurting at this moment and feeling the pain of the results not going our way.
"We knew, coming into this season, that there would be a spell where we haven't quite got to where we need to get to and it's obviously happening to us now.
"What we have to do now is stick together and understand what we are and get back to delivering what we certainly know we can do.”
For McCann, that means being bolder and taking a few more risks.
"We know we are a good team and when we are at it, we can perform against anyone in this division,” he added.
"It's really just getting the players to believe in themselves again and taking those risks that we like them to take and playing with that freedom."
Harry Clifton returned to team training on Thursday, although the game may come too early for him, alongside Jamie Sterry and Tom Nixon.
George Broadbent has a more realistic chance of returning after training all week.