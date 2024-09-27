Reading v Huddersfield Town: Joe Hodge insists he is happy at home despite Terriers' bad week

Joe Hodge insists it is not a relief for Huddersfield Town to be away from home on Saturday as they look to put a bad week behind them.

Coming into them on the back of a 4-0 win at Bolton Wanderers, the Terriers had two very poor performances four days apart at home to Northampton Town and Blackpool. They were booed off after both.

Citing his team's struggles to deal with pressures when things go wrong, coach Michael Duff commented: “I don’t think it's an accident that our best two performances have been away from home so far.”

Huddersfield are at crisis-ridden Reading on Saturday, then pace-setting Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Asked if it was a relief to be away, midfielder Hodge replied: “No, I don't think so. We like being at home in front of our fans.

“We always prefer playing at home because of the stadium, the support we get, the pitch.

“I've been grateful for the support I've had. I've had a positive reception. I've been delighted with the way it's gone so far – minus the results.

“Hopefully we can start to turn some of the fans and get them onside in the next few weeks.

“We know we're better than what we showed those past two games. I think everyone can see that from the way we played some of the first few games of the season.

“We've had our discussions between ourselves and we know what we need to improve. We're looking to do that sooner rather than later.”

Huddersfield’s best performer when he came off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Northampton, Hodge was rewarded with a first start for the club against Blackpool.

With the injury Jonathan Hogg felt in the warm-up in midweek not expected to keep him out at the weekend, it would be a surprise were the captain not to return to add his experience in Berkshire.

But Hodge, 22, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, believes he has experience to bring to the squad. “I've got experiences at Wolves, playing in the Premier League and in big games so I'm coming here trying to help Huddersfield Town with that,” he pointed out.