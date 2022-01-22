Reading v Huddersfield Town: Terriers ‘motivated’ to earn maximum reward

A haul of three points from a possible 12 away from home against sides currently ensconced in the Championship’s bottom five – including the teams currently in the relegation zone – is one disappointing statistic in that regard.

Town head to Reading today and there will be intent to do something about that against a Royals side who are doing it tough and are without a win in seven home games since mid-October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Carlos Corberan, whose side are eight matches unbeaten in all competitions, said: “There is motivation. But we have the motivation anyway against any type of opponent.

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan.

“Sometimes, there is some expectation about some results and it is totally negative and wrong. Our focus is to get the highest level of concentration from ourselves to get the best performance we can achieve.

“The more demands we have upon ourselves, the more chances we have to be a competitive team.”

Town face a Royals side well beaten in midweek against Luton, with the Berkshire outfit also carrying psychological scars from a painful stoppage-time loss at Middlesbrough last weekend and 7-0 home mauling at the hands of a rampant Fulham recently.

Reading were well placed for a shock result seven days ago, only for Boro to score two late goals.

So far this term, Reading have shipped 33 goals in the second half of league matches – the highest number in the division.

Corberan, whose own side disappointed in the second 45 minutes of last weekend’s game with Swansea, added: “Keeping the level of intensity is important as you cannot put everything into 45 minutes.

“I read one coach and he said that the first 90 minutes of one game are the most important and I agree.