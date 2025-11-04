'Real bright spark': Neil Farrugia urged to seize his chance at Barnsley FC

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane has thrown down the gauntlet to Neil Farrugia after his impressive FA Cup performance against York City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds utility man showed what he can bring to the table in the 3-2 success, including a superb assist for Davis Keillor-Dunn's second goal.

After catching the eye previously in his cup displays this season, the challenge now for Farrugia is to show that same level of confidence and belief when he is handed an extended opportunity at league level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane, whose side end a run of four successive Yorkshire derbies in league and cup at Doncaster Rovers this coming weekend, said: "Neil has got real explosiveness. He can handle the ball and dribble and just needs that little bit more belief in himself to go: 'yeah, I'm good enough to be around here.'

Barnsley's Neil Farrugia. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"Because when he plays - and he plays in his proper position at times - he's a really exciting player. But he just needs to have that little bit more belief and confidence in himself. Because nine times out of ten when he's played in cup games, he's been a real bright spark.

"I think when he gets his (league) opportunities, he just really needs to grab them.

"When he comes on in games, can he impact it a little bit more? And he's a really powerful boy with a good left foot that wants to cut in and be effective."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrugia (inset) himself was pleased with his showing against York, where he looked particularly threatening when he cut inside from the right hand side.

The former Shamrock Rovers player, who joined the club at the start of the 2025 winter window on a two-and-a-half year deal, said: "I was happy. That's what I like to do, whether it is going on the inside or on the outside. That's where I find I get most enjoyment. I definitely think it's one of my most comfortable roles. I've played there quite a bit, so I know what it's about."

On the importance of taking his chances, he continued: "Look it's a competitive squad and that's the way football works. As long as I'm getting the opportunity to showcase what I'm about, then that's all I can do."