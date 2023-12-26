Real Madrid star spotted in crowd watching Hull City v Sunderland
The midfielder’s EFL days are firmly behind him, as the Birmingham City academy product is now a regular fixture in Real Madrid’s side. However, he has travelled to Hull to watch his younger brother Jobe in action.
Like Jude, Jobe cut his teeth within Birmingham’s youth ranks. However, he has remained in England and moved to Sunderland in the summer.
Despite being just 18, he has established himself as a key figure for the Black Cats.
He has racked up 23 league appearances this term and scored four goals, helping Sunderland remain in the play-offs chasing pack.
Jobe is now working under Michael Beale, the former Rangers boss recruited to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.
It is not the first time has been watched by his older brother this season, as Jude was also in attendance for Sunderland’s defeat to Coventry City on December 23.