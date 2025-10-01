'Real shame', 'short of our standards': Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant rues loss as Harrogate Town rival Simon Weaver hails side

THE emotions of rival managers Lee Grant and Simon Weaver couldn't have been more contrasting after Tuesday night's EFL Trophy group game at Wetherby Road.

Harrogate Town prevailed 1-0 against a much-changed Huddersfield Town. Despite changing his entire starting line-up from last weekend, Lee Grant was not in the business of making excuses, given that he has publicly targeted success in the competition.

He said: "I thought we could have played with more physicality. We made 11 changes, but we had enough senior players on the pitch to do the things we asked and talked about. I don't think we did enough of it.

"We fell short of our standards and that was my main feeling. Regardless of competition or lots of young players making debuts - and positives from that aspect - we fell short of our levels and that's disappointing. That's a real shame.

"Collectively and individually, we have to be better and I have to assess decision-making in how much we change in these fixtures as I've been pretty clear with our goals and objectives in this competitions.

"Not being up to our level is probably somewhat (of) my doing as we made so many changes. We have to reflect individually and collectively - and myself, first and foremost."

The only goal of the game arrived on 11 minutes from Ellis Taylor as the Sulphurites claimed a third straight win in all competitions.

Harrogate chief Simon Weaver, who made seven changes himself, added: "Quite a few of the players who started haven’t had too many minutes recently, but people have stepped up to the plate and put in great performances.

"The way that we stuck to our task earned us that win. We had to change it around a few times and we retreated, but that’s only natural when you’ve only got a slender lead.