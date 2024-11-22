'Really, really frustrating': Untimely injury blow for Huddersfield Town midfielder
Evans, a close-season signing from Bristol Rovers, is set for a spell out of action at a time when the Terriers’ treatment room is starting to clear.
Head coach Michael Duff, whose side welcome Charlton Athletic in League One on Saturday, said: "It just won't seem to settle down.
"It's really sore and in the base of his big toe and won't let him go any further than a walk, so he had a steroid put in it a couple of weeks ago.
"It's one of those really, really frustrating ones.
"People think ‘it’s just a big toe’. But until you do it, you don’t realise how often you use your big toe until you do some damage to it.
"He's really frustrated at the minute as he's desperate to get back involved and probably one of the only ones left back in the gym now because everyone else is getting back on the grass."
Club captain Jonathan Hogg is back in contention for the weekend, while Lasse Sorensen (hamstring), Joe Hodge (groin), Radinio Balker (ankle) and Lee Nicholls (shoulder) are on the mend and making positive strides in their road back to the first team.
Duff added: "With the amount of games coming up, we need them back as soon as possible, as there's a good chance we will pick up more in the weeks coming. "Lasse Sorensen is on the grass now and (but) not with us. Hodgy is on the grass and those two are getting closer and closer and the fact they are doing full sessions with the physios now (is good). "Radinio Balker trained with us (on Thursday). Not non-contact, but the fact he is actually joining in passing drills and unopposed sessions is a positive, while Lee Nicholls did his first session on the grass today. "Again, he is still a good few weeks off, but the fact he is allowed to put his boots on after being gym-based (is good). Those are all real positives and good players coming back.” Michal Helik, Rhys Healey and Josh Koroma are also now back in full training following time out with recent injury issues, with Sierra Leone forward Koroma and Northern Ireland duo Brodie Spencer and Callum Marshall returning to training on Thursday after international duties.