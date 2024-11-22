'Really, really frustrating': Untimely injury blow for Huddersfield Town midfielder

HUDDERSFIELD Town midfielder Antony Evans’ frustrating maiden season at the club has been compounded by an untimely absence due to a nagging toe issue.

Evans, a close-season signing from Bristol Rovers, is set for a spell out of action at a time when the Terriers’ treatment room is starting to clear.

Head coach Michael Duff, whose side welcome Charlton Athletic in League One on Saturday, said: "It just won't seem to settle down.

"It's really sore and in the base of his big toe and won't let him go any further than a walk, so he had a steroid put in it a couple of weeks ago.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Antony Evans. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It's one of those really, really frustrating ones.

"People think ‘it’s just a big toe’. But until you do it, you don’t realise how often you use your big toe until you do some damage to it.

"He's really frustrated at the minute as he's desperate to get back involved and probably one of the only ones left back in the gym now because everyone else is getting back on the grass."

Club captain Jonathan Hogg is back in contention for the weekend, while Lasse Sorensen (hamstring), Joe Hodge (groin), Radinio Balker (ankle) and Lee Nicholls (shoulder) are on the mend and making positive strides in their road back to the first team.

