Why records and not just titles could be on the line for Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic

Some historical records could well be on the line as well.

The defensive feats of the Millers, who are six points clear of the second-placed Latics heading into Friday's top-of-the-table encounter at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, have been outstanding this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far this term, Paul Warne's side have conceded just 18 League One goals.

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

Their statistics on their travels in particular are truly exceptional with the Millers having shipped a mere five league goals this term - including NONE so far in the first half of League One away matches thus far in 2021-22.

It is a staggering record, although Wigan know a fair bit about defensive stinginess themselves from just under a couple of decades ago.

Paul Jewell's outstanding title-winning class of 2002-03 swept all before them in the third tier in that stunning campaign.

They conceded just 25 goals in a 46-game season, a modern-day record for League One and its equivalents and let in just nine league goals on their travels in that campaign.

If Rotherham - who have registered 17 clean sheets thus far - concede less than seven goals in their remaining 15 fixtures, they will break Wigan's record.

They head into Friday's game on the back of six successive league shut-outs.

Should they let in fewer than four goals in their last seven league games on their travels, they will also eclipse those stunning defensive statistics of the Lancastrians on the road in that feted season.

For the record, Rotherham must head to Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Wycombe, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Burton and Gillingham before season's end. So it's a tall order.