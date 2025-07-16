'Red Adair' Matt Hamshaw on his three-fold mission at hometown club Rotherham United

ROTHERHAM United might just have found their new 'Red Adair'.

The original recipient of that moniker was, of course, Neil Warnock following a remarkable act of relegation escapology which went down in Millers folklore in the spring of 2016 - AKA the 'Great Escape' season.

Mention the name of the famous Texan firefighter in the presence of the club's present-day manager in Matt Hamshaw and he is likely to get your drift for different reasons.

Warnock's short-term mission revolved around somehow pulling the Millers away from relegation trouble in the Championship.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

Hamshaw's task is short, medium and long-term and while league tables will naturally assume importance, helping the club rediscover its footballing mojo and identity is just as critical, some might say even more so.

The playing group he inherited in the spring was demoralised and needed help. Thankfully, Hamshaw at least lifted a few spirits in the final period of a second troubled season in a row at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

That, in many respects, was the easy bit.

The hard bit is now building a new-look Millers in his own ethos, without pots of cash to throw at it, while also addressing historic issues at the club surrounding recruitment and youth development for instance.

Millers manager Matt Hamshaw (right) and first-team coach and former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Richard Wood (left). Image courtesy of Rotherham United.

He has plenty on his plate and it helps to explain why chairman Tony Stewart was so keen to hand him a three-year deal at the Millers, who have completed the signing of Celtic defender Lenny Agbaire on a three-year deal.

A hard hat will be handy, with Rotherham finding themselves at a crossroads.

Just as they were before the arrival of Billy McEwan in the late 80s and Ronnie Moore in the second half of the Nineties and when Paul Warne was handed the reins in late 2016. Similarly, Hamshaw’s task is akin to a rescue mission.

Hamshaw told The Yorkshire Post: "I don’t want to get too deep into it, but it’s like we are re-setting everything at the football club and realigning everything and getting back to what I see it being.

"It is not going to be a quick fix and you just click your fingers. As much as I’d love it to be.

"At the same time, there’s three pathways along it. There’s one on the pitch and one which is trying to sort things out off the pitch and one which we are trying to look to do in terms of the future.

"It’s really hard in football to align them all as everybody wants the first one. I just think we have to get back on an even footing and understand where and what we are and move forward from there.

"You have got to be set up to make sure wherever you are and what position you are in, you are not out of your depth.

"I don’t think it’s been (previously) done without the right ambition at the heart of it all, it’s just kind of gone off where it should be, really."

Tipped to be in the promotion mix last season, the Millers were nowhere near it, despite Stewart sanctioning the club’s biggest ever playing budget at third-tier level.

League One in 2025-26 may be minus a couple of ‘big-hitters’ in Birmingham City and Wrexham, but any notion that it will be diluted in terms of strength is something Hamshaw gives short shrift to.

It adds to the degree of difficulty he will face in his quest to galvanise his hometown club and put a few smiles back on faces.

The Millers chief, who has presided over a quiet first half of the summer window - with the main recruit being ex-Halifax midfielder Kian Spence - continued: "I think it’s going to be quite tough.

"I think people are kind of getting a little: ‘oh the league looks weaker’. But I don’t really see it like that.

"There’s clubs who will definitely say they are trying to get up to the Championship and some who are thinking: ‘if we get into the play-offs, then you never know.’

"And like there always is, there will be others who will be thinking that they need to get to 50 points to stay up. I think the thing is anyone can beat anyone in this league on any given day."

A boyhood Miller who ‘lived and breathed Rotherham United’ as a kid according to his dad Phil, Rawmarsh-born Hamshaw is also conscious of the public relations value of providing some wholesome memories during the club's centenary year.

More especially after the miserable events of the previous two seasons.

Hamshaw, a mascot for a game at the Millers' old Millmoor home as a youngster in 1990 - feted striker Bobby Williamson was among his heroes - continued: "It’s massive. There’s been the kit release and some amazing videos put out there that give you goosebumps when you watch them.