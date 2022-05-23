Referee Jon Moss to bow out in Huddersfield Town's Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest

Moss will take charge of Sunday's game at Wembley between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield's Craig Pawson will be the fourth official and Paul Tierney will be in Stockley Park as for the only time this season, a Championship match is overseen by a video assistant referee.

RETIRING: Leeds-based referee Jon Moss

Sunderland-born Moss, who famously taught James Milner at primary school, became a regular Football League referee in 2005 after overseeing that year's Conference play-off final.

He was a promising player in his youth but concentrated instead on his studies before moving into refereeing.

He made his Premier League debut in December 2010, and was appointed to the "Select Group" of top officials the following year.

He took charge of the 2015 FA Cup final but now 51, has been increasingly criticised in recent years for his officiating and fitness.

Steven Gerrard repeatedly said "I hope the referee’s performance is looked at" after Aston Villa's defeat to Liverpool this month. When told of Moss's impending retirement, he replied: "Is he? Good."

Last year former Sheffield referee Keith Hackett called Moss "arrogant" for sending off Dean Smith, Gerrard's predecessor as Villa manager.

Then-Southampton manager Mark Hughes questioned Moss's fitness four years ago but as a professional referee he has had to go through regular assessments over his career.