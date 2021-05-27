Reflecting on 2020-21 for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley - Football Talk Podcast

Leon Wobschall joins host Mark Singleton to discuss how Leeds build on their ninth-place finish, while looking at how the Blades can engineer an instant return following the disappointment of their relegation. The pair also reflect on Barnsley’s remarkable Championship playoff campaign and look at how they can try and go one better next time around.

