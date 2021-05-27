Reflecting on 2020-21 for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Barnsley - Football Talk Podcast

Leon Wobschall joins host Mark Singleton to discuss how Leeds build on their ninth-place finish, while looking at how the Blades can engineer an instant return following the disappointment of their relegation. The pair also reflect on Barnsley’s remarkable Championship playoff campaign and look at how they can try and go one better next time around.
Have a listen to the podcast by clicking the play symbol above, have a listen and post your own thoughts in the comments section below.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.