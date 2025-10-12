HULL CITY duo Regan Slater and Oli McBurnie were transported back to Bramall Lane after events in East Yorkshire at their former club’s expense last weekend.

Without producing a performance which could be described as earth-shattering, the Tigers found a way to prevail with an ugly 1-0 win on home soil against the Blades.

It may have lacked style, but it possessed substance and displayed a side of Hull which has been conspicuous by its absence over the past few years.

McBurnie knows a thing or two about that from his previous associations at the top end of the second tier with United.

Hull City midfielder Regan Slater, in action during the recent Championship game against Southampton. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Ex-Blades midfielder Slater, a boyhood supporter from Gleadless, has also witnessed the club’s previous penchant for doing just that when paying close attention to events at his former club.

Slater, who impressed after being recalled to the starting line-up, said: "I heard Oll (McBurnie) saying to Dill (Dillon Phillips) after that we need a few of those one-nillers this year.

"Oll has obviously played in a Sheffield United team for a few years who are doing well. I've also watched Sheff U do that a lot of times, just grind out a 1-0 and not being great and still coming away with three points. They are massive."

Concurring with his team-mate, McBurnie added: "That was our bread and butter at Sheffield United, especially in the Championship year when we got promoted.

Hull City striker and ex-Sheffield United frontman Oli McBurnie has been in excellent form of late. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"A lot of times, we wouldn't be great, but would nick one-nils and be gritty and hard to beat.

"Especially at home, we want to be that here and make it a real tough place to come where teams don't fancy Hull away. We'll get there, I see the quality and depth in the squad every day."

Slater and McBurnie are part of a core of ex-Blades out east, whose number also includes John Egan and John Lundstram.

Each are been around-the-black Championship players and their experience is likely to be invaluable to a Hull side who are buying into the philosophies of head coach Sergej Jakirovic, who is making a discernible impact according to Slater.

"There's obviously been a lot of change, over this last season especially.

"It's definitely been a good change now with better structure.

"Especially over these past few weeks as well, that's something we have discussed in terms of people knowing their jobs and I feel like everyone is on board with that and what have you. Everyone has taken to him a little bit more."

On the importance of the club’s former Bramall Lane contingent, he continued: "They have been up there at the top and know what it takes and they are all big personalities and all vocal about it and it's better having them around.”

Hull return to action following the international break with a trip to Birmingham City ahead of back-to-back home games against Leicester City and Charlton Athletic.