Regan Slater on why Ruben Selles saw positive side of Hull City's FA Cup exit

Hull City went out of the FA Cup third round for the fourth year running but coach Ruben Selles has told them they are not far away from where they need to be.

The Championship side dominated at home to League Two Doncaster Rovers, but could not knock them out.

An error by Ryan Giles gave Doncaster a lead Gustavo Puerta cancelled out when he latched onto the rebound from a Mason Burstow shot against the post.

Had Burstow converted Hull's fifth penalty in the subsequent shoot-out, the Tigers would have gone through to round four but he missed, Alfie Jones' kick was saved by Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Rovers emerged 5-4 winners.

But with former Middlesbrough. Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town midfielder Matt Crooks signed late last week, forward Joe Gelhardt on the verge of joining on loan from Leeds United and a third signing expected, Selles thinks Hull are close to being the team he needs.

He told his players as much afterwards, captain-for-the-day Regan Slater revealed.

"It's hard when any team put 11 behind the ball," said the Sheffield-born midfielder. "It was going to be quite slow creating chances but in saying that we still created plenty of chances and worked patiently to open them up, we just weren't clinical enough.

"We let it get to penalties and it's anyone's game when that happens. I think we created more than enough, really.

OPTIMISTIC: Hull City's Regan Slater (right, tackling Doncaster Rovers forward Luke Molyneux)

"People miss pens. Mase is gutted, like anyone would be, but he's not the first to miss one and he won't be the last. We shouldn't have let it get to penalties."

The loss could damage the morale of a side in the Championship's relegation zone but Hull's coach tried to use it as a positive.

"It is annoying that we've not really got that consistency yet but I don't think it's far away from happening at all," said Slater, whose side were on a high after coming from 3-1 down to draw at home to Leeds United in their last game.

"The gaffer spoke after just saying he needs that little bit more from us because most games we've been in and around it even if we're not quite at it performance-wise, we're still in the game and still getting chances.."

Asked where Selles felt they were short, Slater explained: "Just in everything, really, not anything particular, just as a whole.