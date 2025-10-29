Rejuvenated Rotherham United handed further fillip with Luton Town loanee and ex-Reading man set to return early

THE good news keeps coming for rejuvenated Rotherham United.

On a six-match winning sequence in all competitions, the Millers' options have also been bolstered of late and the significant return of another key figure is likely to add to the good feeling at an early-than-expected juncture.

Loan defender Tom Holmes is now expected to be back in the fray in November as opposed to December in his return from a knee problem.

Brought on a season-long loan from Luton Town on deadline day, Holmes was excellent on his debut against Exeter City on September 1 with his defensive skills and organisational abilities coming to the fore in a man-of-the-match showing.

ON LOAN: Luton Town's Tom Holmes will spend the season with Rotherham United (Image: David Rogers/Getty Images)

He helped the Millers record a much-needed first league win since the opening day of the season.

Unfortunately, following the game, social media speculation was awash with suggestions that the centre-half had picked up a concerning knee issue.

Scans following a visit to a specialist have confirmed that he has suffered a Grade 2 LCL tear – Lateral Collateral Ligament.

Providing a positive update, Millers coach Richard Wood said: "He's accelerated his return to some time in November, which is good for us.

Rotherham United first-team coach Richard Wood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We can't wait to get him back. I know he's played only one game for us, but you could see what he brought to the team. He's got good experience, he's a leader, so it'll be great to have him back involved and back around us."

The Millers booked their place in the knock-out stages of the EFL Trophy by coming back from a 2-0 interval deficit to see off Manchester City under-21s 4-2 on Tuesday.