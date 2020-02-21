Relegation battle nothing new for Barnsley’s Patrick Schmidt

If there is one player who believes Barnsley can beat the drop, it is Patrick Schmidt.

The 21-year-old arrived at Oakwell in the summer having helped FC Admira Wacker avoid relegation from the Austrian top flight last season.

Schmidt netted eight goals in 27 league games in 2018-19, to help his side finish ahead of relegated Wacker Innsbruck by two points.

Barnsley put some fire back into the their own survival battle with a stunning 3-0 win over Fulham last weekend and Schmidt is determined to help deliver the Reds to safety this campaign.

“Last year, I was in nearly the same situation,” he said as the Tykes prepare for the visit of Middlesbrough tomorrow.

“We also got a new gaffer in October and I was always a substitute before he came.

Barnsley's Patrick Schmidt (left) and Derby County's Max Lowe battle for the ball earlier this season. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

“We changed it around and had a good run when we won a lot of games in a row.

“I know the situation. Those kind of feelings I will never forget and I hope we will achieve the same with this club.

“In those final games, everything is 120 per cent focus. If you win the games, it is so important for confidence.”

Schmidt has only started two games since joining the Tykes but has made 19 appearances from the substitute’s bench.

The Austrian claimed the winning goal for Barnsley in a 2-1 victory at Millwall in mid-December but insists he is doing all he can to force his way into the starting 11 on a regular basis.

“For me, a player who is always on the bench, you need to work more and even harder,” said Schmidt.

“Doing extra sessions in the gym, doing some finishing after training and I do a lot of those things to be ready.”

He continued: “As a striker you want to have those moments where you make an impact and score the goal that helps the team get three points.

Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

“That is the best feeling as a striker, and as a football player in general. I work hard for those situations where I get the chance.”

The centre-forward admits he has struggled to adapt to the physicality of the Championship during his first season in the division.

“I need to improve in the situations where I have a defender next to me,” he added.

“In the Championship, it is a big challenge. But it is good for my career to be able to improve at this level.

“I must do everything to get better. Even if we have days off I am always in the gym, trying to do my best.”

Schmidt revealed how the Reds were always confident of taking all three points against Fulham last Saturday.

Barnsley’s high press forced the Cottagers into defensive errors and the Tykes punished the mistakes to complete a league double over Scott Parker’s side.

“We knew it could be a good game for us because they like to play from the back and we are a good pressing team,” added Schmidt.

“It shows us that we are a good team but we need to do it and show it every week on the pitch.

“There was a time when we had good performances but not the right results.

“We have to change the results now and get the three points.”

A third of Barnsley’s wins this term have come against Fulham and Schmidt insists now is the time to kick on, starting tomorrow afternoon.

Jonathan Woodgate’s charges won the reverse fixture 1-0 when the sides met at the end of November.

He added: “I think, especially before the Fulham game, that a lot of people thought we were already relegated.

“We know we have good players and I am really looking forward to the final weeks (of the season).

“We just need to believe that we can start a run, everything can change so quickly in this league.”