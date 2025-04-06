Relieving final quarter stops mood getting ugly among tired fans as Huddersfield Town maintain League One play-off hopes in nick of time - final word

Huddersfield Town 2 Mansfield Town 1 ON former Huddersfield Town manager Peter Jackson’s birthday weekend, those of a blue and white persuasion were again reminded that patience can prove a virtue when facing a Mansfield side.

As it famously was back in the final throes of 2003-04 in Cardiff when Huddersfield, with ‘Jacko’ at the helm - he turned 64 on Sunday - held it together in the penalty shoot-out of a play-off final against the Stags to secure promotion.

In the heart of midfield on that spring day in the Principality was one Jonathan Worthington, no less.

Huddersfield had to win on that feted occasion and while there was no champagne or trophy on hand for vanquishing Mansfield this time around, you again felt this was another game where Town simply had to get over the line by any means possible for their own psychological well-being. And they did.

Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken celebrates his goal versus Mansfield. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Amid decidedly choppy waters, they found the oxygen of life.

The sun was out and the sky was blue, but the day had the potential to get dark very quickly.

Growing numbers of Huddersfield Town followers are fed up, tired and increasingly irritable.

Poor fare on the pitch, lamentable player recruitment, managers coming and going at regular intervals, a substantial hike in season ticket prices due. The crowd figure given on Saturday of 19,986 was exceedingly generous.

Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles slips the ball past Mansfield keeper Christy Pym to score the second goal. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Everything together? Hardly. It will take more than a rebranding exercise to sort Huddersfield Town.

Banners conveying supporters’ displeasure were displayed ahead of kick-off from the Cowshed, with owner Kevin Nagle provided with food for thought in the process. Two years of failure, one starkly read.

Should Will Evans have plunged the knife in and given Mansfield an early lead - quite how he didn’t is another story - the mood would have turned ugly from a home perspective.

The luck that Huddersfield craved at the end of a torrid week had finally arrived. Presented with an open net after Jordan Bowery cut inside and slammed a shot against the inside of the post, Evans contrived to fire the rebound wide. No wonder he had his head in his hands immediately afterwards.

After successive away defeats and hopes of making the top six - a bare minimum according to Nagle last summer - in serious jeopardy, you grasp any moment of fortune.

Ah yes, moments. Town had two moments later on and it saw them through.

In all honesty, the first-half was a write-off from a Town standpoint. It looked like those stay-at-home season-ticket holders had made a wise decision.

The pockets of cohesive football arrived from the Stags. Fortunately on the day - and a bit like the hosts - they are lacking a bit in the final third.

What they are is a club happy to be here and comfortable in their own skin. They are enjoying their adventure back in League One.

That much was evident from the yellow wall of noise emanating from the 2,226 away contingent, although the fact that bitter rivals Chesterfield had been walloped 4-0 in an early kick-off may have assisted in their chipper mood.

For Town, the third tier is an ordeal, plainly. Liberation day seems a fair way off.

The hosts - only four League One sides ahead of kick-off had scored fewer home goals, with even Crawley having even bagged more - could not get going until the final quarter. Things did change though in the nick of time.

Worthington’s changes were on point. The sight of fit-again Mickel Miller raiding down the left with energy and intent was a reminder of what Town have missed in his absence and it was a timely substitution.

His work with Ruben Roosken was smart and provided promise.

But it was Town’s best player on the day in Ben Wiles who fittingly provided the assist for the precious breakthrough on 69 minutes.

Loose play from Bowery was seized on by Lasse Sorensen. His low centre from the right found Wiles, who had the presence of mind to spot Roosken in an unmarked position and he drilled the ball home nicely and confidently for his second goal in consecutive home games. Of all Town’s January buys, he has settled the quickest.

And, like London buses, a second. A clever spot from Roosken picked out Wiles, who finished confidently; like someone who has now notched nine goals for the season.

A far-post header from Dominic Dwyer following a free-kick from fellow replacement Aaron Lewis ensured some late tension, but Town had enough to secure just a second home league win since Christmas.

A spot of respite for the time being, at least. Wycombe are in town on Tuesday.