'Responsibility and accountability' help Bradford City claim last-gasp win at Salford to maintain promotion push

Bradford boss Graham Alexander praised the togetherness of his squad after they came from a goal down to secure a dramatic late win over Salford.

The Bantams trailed to Frankie Okoronkwo’s opener, but Brad Halliday equalised and Michael Mellon struck a stoppage-time winner to earn Alexander victory over his former employers.

Bradford’s third straight win cemented their position in the SkyBet League Two automatic promotion places.

“We had to be patient and disciplined this afternoon,” said Alexander.

Graham Alexander, manager of Bradford City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“It was a real attritional game and a difficult pitch for both teams to play on, but the players have given everything of themselves and are emptying themselves game in, game out.

“It’s a happy changing room in there because they know it was a real tough fixture to win today. The players have created a strong sense of responsibility, accountability and teamwork and they’re all putting the team ahead of themselves individually.

“I was disappointed with the goal that we conceded because we can do better there. I said to the guys at half-time, if we don’t give anything silly away and stay disciplined, I thought we’d have the quality to score and it proved that way.

