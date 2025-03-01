'Responsibility and accountability' help Bradford City claim last-gasp win at Salford to maintain promotion push
The Bantams trailed to Frankie Okoronkwo’s opener, but Brad Halliday equalised and Michael Mellon struck a stoppage-time winner to earn Alexander victory over his former employers.
Bradford’s third straight win cemented their position in the SkyBet League Two automatic promotion places.
“We had to be patient and disciplined this afternoon,” said Alexander.
“It was a real attritional game and a difficult pitch for both teams to play on, but the players have given everything of themselves and are emptying themselves game in, game out.
“It’s a happy changing room in there because they know it was a real tough fixture to win today. The players have created a strong sense of responsibility, accountability and teamwork and they’re all putting the team ahead of themselves individually.
“I was disappointed with the goal that we conceded because we can do better there. I said to the guys at half-time, if we don’t give anything silly away and stay disciplined, I thought we’d have the quality to score and it proved that way.
“It was special to go and celebrate with fans at the end of the game after the winning goal because a lot of the time in football it’s not like that. When you’re stood there seeing the appreciation between the players and the crowd, it’s brilliant to witness and is a special feeling to be a part of.”
