Retro: Highs and lows in 1999-2000 for Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC - who are eyeing a sweeter finale 25 years on

LEEDS UNITED topping the table and looking down on all comers at the end of a calendar year and Huddersfield Town and Barnsley also in the promotion picture.

If you think we have been here before, you would be right. A quarter of a century ago, to be precise.

The hope is that, come May, it ends better than it did at the start of the noughties.

While many panic-stricken folk across the country were obsessing themselves at the end of 1999 with the “Y2K problem”, aka the Millennium Bug, followers of the aforementioned clubs were rather more concerned with their respective high-flying sides continuing their progress as opposed to fears of computers malfunctioning and potentially endangering everything from tills to power stations.

Leeds were operating well in December 1999, even if a 2-0 defeat to third-placed Arsenal to finish off the calendar year was an unwanted development.

They still ended the year at the Premier League summit, a point above arch rivals Manchester United, with the loss to the Gunners ending a five-match winning sequence at league level which had inspired talk that David O’Leary’s ‘babies’ would mount a title challenge.

Leeds were fresh, vibrant, confident and exciting and plainly enjoying the ride, with a magnificent ten-match record breaking sequence of league and cup wins between the end of August and late October having previously served notice of their prodigious talent manifested in the likes of Jonathan Woodgate, Michael Bridges, Lee Bowyer and Alan Smith.

The statement arrived by way of a fine win at Stamford Bridge during that December, thanks to a brace from another of their young braves in Stephen McPhail.

Speaking after that stellar success, O’Leary commented: "We are not embarrassed to be at the top. We rather like it.

"In the dressing room afterwards, they all looked at me with an expression in their eyes which said ‘how about that! ’ I don’t know where we will finish in the league. We’ll have to see. But the rest are chasing us now."

It proved a high point for Leeds and things caught up with them eventually in the new year; they did not lift silverware, but did finish third to qualify for the Champions League. No mean feat for such a young side.

It was a season which ultimately represented the best of times and the worst of times, with the nadir for the club having nothing to do with football following those horrendous events in Istanbul in April 2000 which resulted in the tragic deaths of United supporters Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight.

Things had been much happier in the previous December and not just in Leeds either.

Twenty five years ago on December 31, 1999, Huddersfield and Barnsley were also well placed at the business end of a table in the old second tier.

Town, under Steve Bruce, were riding the crest of a wave in late 1999, but unfortunately there was a late sting and a sign of things to come.

From late autumn up to Christmas, the Terriers fired themselves to the top of the table by virtue of a run of nine victories in ten league games. They possessed a pair of strikers running hot in Marcus Stewart and Clyde Wijnhard, allied to the midfield class of Dean Gorre.

They were a force, but like Leeds, they reached a peak that December.

On Boxing Day, Town had to settle for a point at Crewe and lost their final game of the calendar year at home to Charlton. The wheels started to come off in January and the following month saw the most fateful moment in their campaign.

It saw talismanic forward Marcus Stewart sold for £2.5m to promotion rivals Ipswich. He did eventually reach the top-flight that season, but in the blue and white of the Suffolk outfit and not Huddersfield.

Stewart's departure had more long-term ramifications. It was widely cited as the catalyst for the descent of the club. After finishing eighth in 1999-2000, Town unravelled and dropped down the divisions.

While Ipswich broke the hearts of Huddersfield after landing Stewart, they also shattered the dreams of Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in late spring - with the ex-Terriers forward finding the net in his side's 4-2 victory.

From Christmas and January, Dave Bassett's Reds were feeling a bit better about themselves after showcasing their promotion credentials via a seven-match unbeaten run between December 18 and January 22, which featured six wins.

They were fifth at the end of 1999 and, like Huddersfield, they had a couple of feared attackers in Neil Shipperley and Craig Hignett and other key contributors in the likes of Darren Barnard, Bruce Dyer and Nicky Eaden with a nice blend of youth and experience.