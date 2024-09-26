Revealed: Hull City's limited edition kit to mark their 120th anniversary
The limited edition kit with gold trim will be available in the club shop from 9am on Friday, with only 1,904 on sale. Match-worn shirts will also be available to buy after the game.
Club greats Ken Wagstaff, Justin Whittle, Frankie Banks, Brian Horton and Peter Taylor will be at Saturday's 3pm Championship game, where a special 120-page programme will be on sale.
In collaboration with Hull City Council, the club will also open a pop-up museum exhibition at Hull Central Library in October to display items of memorabilia including vintage shirts, boots and trophies.
Hull City AFC were formed on 28 June 1904, initially only playing friendlies and in the FA Cup before they were admitted to the Football League for the 1905-06 season.
Hull were widely believed to have worn white shirts, black shorts and black socks in their first match against Notts County in 1904, but this has now been disputed. It is clear that very early in their history – perhaps right from the start – they adopted the black-and-amber-striped shirts and black shorts which have become the Tigers’ identity.
