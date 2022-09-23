Richard Wood and Lee Peltier to take training at Rotherham United during search to find Paul Warne's successor after Derby County switch

Warne's near six-year managerial tenure at the Millers ended on Thursday when he joined Derby County on a four-year deal.

The process towards finding his replacement has already begun with a short-list being drawn up. Interviews are likely to start 'probably on Tuesday or Wednesday', Tony Stewart has confirmed to The Yorkshire Post.

Alongside Warne, assistant Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington have also left the club.

Head of recruitment Rob Scott said: "We have had a conversation with a few of the senior pros because obviously with all four of the coaching staff going, it leaves us with a dearth of coaches to get out on the grass to do the technical side of the stuff.

"We have had a conversation with Woody and Lee Peltier. I think their experience and knowledge of the game is essential. But also the knowledge they have within the dressing room. I know Pelts has only been with us only a short period of time, but Woody has obviously been here a long time.

"Both have the respect of the dressing room. I asked them yesterday whether they would be interested in helping out and they had no hesitation whatsoever in saying yes they are happy to take up the coaching reins and the sessions in preparation for the week to come.

Rotherham United captain Richard Wood. Picture: Tony Johnson.