Richard Wood happy to keep managing Rotherham United if Matt Taylor turns down Millers job offer

Taylor revealed after his side’s 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers he has offered the chance to become Paul Warne’s permanent successor at the New York Stadium, but said only that he has "a decision to make" and he plans to reach it within 24 hours.

The Millers have already seen once this week the danger of getting ahead of themselves after Cambridge United's Mark Bonner was offered the job, only to turn it down.

If that decision is to stay with the Grecians, Wood is more than happy to continue his temporary partnership with Lee Peltier, despite his first matchday experience ending in the disappointment of a 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

ENJOYMENT: Rotherham United joint caretaker-manager Richard Wood on the field against Wigan Athletic

The 37-year-old centre-back played the full 90 minutes whilst Peltier ran things from the sidelines.

There was no lack of effort from the home side, but Wood wondered if the emotional effects of their first game since the end of Paul Warne's near-six-year tenure as manager had an effect on others.

"I'm just very disappointed in how we performed because it wasn't us at all," he said of the performance. "We've been a lot more positive, a lot more free-flowing, it just wasn't there.

"People were under-performing and just not at the races today.

IN THE DUGOUT: Joint Rotherham United caretaker manager Lee Peltier

"Credit to Wigan, they were solid, strong. There weren't a lot of chances in the game and they took theirs.

"I wish I could put my finger on why (Rotherham were below par).

"The preparation this week has been very good, the tempo of training was excellent as I said before the game. We were as prepared as we can be.

"I've played a lot of games with managers and we were as prepared as I've always been in every other game but I can't control the rest of the team, can I?"Emotionally, players react in different ways, we're not all the same.

"It might have taken a toll – the week and what's gone on – on certain players compared to how I feel.

"I don't know if they were over-hyped or a bit down, I've no idea and I can't control that. I can only prepare them the best way I can and that's what me, Pelts and the staff have done.

"We had too many under-perform and when so many players under-perform we're never going to win a game of football."

None of that discouraged the defender about staying in his current job.

"I've loved this week," he said. "There was a lot of work behind the scenes, I didn't realise how much work goes into it.

"I've really enjoyed it, I'm just disappointed with the match.

"The build-up, everything's gone how we wanted it to. Information-wise I got everything across that I wanted to and I've sort of grown into it over the week.

"I'm getting more confident with it over the week, taking meetings, which is new to me but something I've enjoyed. I know what to say and do because I've watched that many over the years, so it's been really good.

"If they ask me I'll do it for as long as possible because I'm enjoying it and we'll see what happens but I've not idea what's going on behind the scenes."

Shortly before Wood spoke, Taylor addressed the media at St James’ Park.

“I have a decision to make and I’ll be making that decision within the next 24 hours,” he said. “I have been approached and that’s all I can say – I have a decision to make.

“You have to move every now and then and you have to keep looking forward. We have had a fantastic period of time with this football club, they are a fantastic group and we have achieved incredible things, not just promotion but the development of the club which is in an absolutely fantastic position right now.

“I can’t say I am decided either way, but I have to make a decision. It comes down to family, the personnel I speak to every day in the changing room and the staff I speak to every day and it will come down to the club.”

The former Exeter captain took the team up from League Two last season, having taken over in 2018. The centre-back had spells with Halifax Town and Bradford City as a player.