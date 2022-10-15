Richie Smallwood insists Bradford City are only a quarter of the team they can be so far this season

But Smallwood's message was laced with a warning that a team sat in the League Two play-off places has only reached "a quarter" of its potential getting there.

Stockport County ended the Bantams' eight-match unbeaten sequence in all competitions last week. That run will have been starting to get rivals nervous, but midfielder Smallwood insists they are capable of far more.

"I don’t think you've seen even a quarter of it (Bradford's potential) yet, to be honest," he said. "I think there's a lot more to come from all of us. We've not quite clicked into gear just yet.

DEMANDS: Richie Smallwood (pictured right against Blackburn Rovers)

"I know we'd put a run together but I think we can put on an even longer run and I think that can come over the course of the season."It's got to be extended longer than that – and much longer."

City had a huge overhaul of their squad in the summer – including the signing of Smallwood, released by Hull City – but are now 12 games into the league campaign and sit in sixth.

"It's still a bedding-in period," said Smallwood. "There's a lot of new faces and it takes a little bit of time. I think you saw that over the first few home games, really, when we were not able to make the breakthrough. Later on in the season I think we'll be able to break teams down a lot easier.

"I know we've got good players to be able to put on a really good performance, it's just about getting it out on the pitch.

"Hopefully it all clicks sooner rather than later but we feel like our performances were getting better and better.