Richie Wellens 'really pleased' as Doncaster Rovers move on in Papa John's Trophy

That was the view of manager Richie Wellens, who was pleased after his injury-hit side secured a 3-2 victory over Scunthorpe - their second away win in as many games against the Lincolnshire club.

Wellens had made six changes from the Rovers team that beat United 1-0 in the FA Cup first round on Saturday, as Doncaster also had to contend with international call-ups.

MANAGER: Richie Wellens of Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA Wire.

Rovers led 3-0 through Rodrigo Vilca’s opener and Joe Dodoo’s brace before late goals from Ryan Loft - whose own goal was the difference between the sides in the FA Cup - and Jake Scrimshaw ensured a nervy finish.

“It was a comfortable evening for the most part, we put ourselves in a really strong position before their late goals,” reflected Wellens.

“We managed to put a team together despite all the injuries we’ve had, and I thought the lads played really well.

"We’ve got ourselves through and handed out three debuts so overall it’s a really good night for us.”

Seven of Rovers Under-18s players were named in the squad to face Scunthorpe while 17-year-old Tavonga Kuleya was included in the starting line-up, alongside academy graduates Louis Jones, Branden Horton and Ben Blythe.

“Tavonga and his family can be really proud of his performance, he stepped up and played well,” added Wellens.

“He got into some really dangerous positions and set the first goal up, and I’m sure the taste of first-team football will be good for him.

"It’s down to us as coaches around him to develop him and the academy have done a really good job with that so far.”