When is the draw for Round Two of the Papa John's Trophy? Time, format and which Yorkshire sides are through

The draw for the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy will be held on Sky Sports Football on Saturday (November 13).

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:56 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:58 pm

The draw will be made following Sky Sports' coverage of Bradford City's trip to Port Vale in the Saturday 12pm kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday 4 Harrogate Town 0: Owls deliver masterclass in finishing

David Prutton will host the draw which will be conducted by former Newport County Manager Michael Flynn, alongside Chris Birchall.

PAPA JOHN'S TROPHY: The draw for Round Two will be held on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

The first knockout stage remains split into regions with group winners drawn at home against a runner-up from another group. A total of 32 sides will progress to the knockout stages.

In the Northern section, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers are both through to Round Two with the Millers topping Group E ahead of Rovers in second.

Bradford have finished bottom of their group while there was safe passage through for Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town from Group H, with the Owls' 4-0 win over the Sulphurites on Tuesday night seeing them claim top spot.

