Former Leeds United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on his move to Manchester United in 2002.

The 45-year-old was one of many key players Leeds shipped out as they looked to get on top of financial issues. However, his move to Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United stirred up anger among the Elland Road faithful.

He went on to become a legend at Old Trafford, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest defenders of all time. Over 20 years on from his Elland Road exit, Ferdinand has addressed anger from Leeds fans in an interview with Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferdinand said it “wrecks” his head that some Leeds fans are still unhappy about the switch.

Leeds United sold Rio Ferdinand to their bitter rivals Manchester United. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Speaking on Burrow’s new podcast, Ferdinand said: "About six months to a year ago I did a game and the Leeds away fans were just in front of me. I swear to you I was taken aback by how upset and angry they still are with me. This transfer was over 20 years ago and I'm thinking 'are you still upset about this?'"

“Unfortunately the club was run a particular way that they had to sell all of the assets. They had to sell me. I had to go, so it didn't matter where I was going. I wasn't a local Leeds lad so I didn't really understand the rivalry.

"I chose to go to the best club which had the best opportunity for me to win and that was Manchester United, and that decision proved to be right because I was very successful there and won so many things. I understand the rivalry, but sometimes you've got to understand the situation and the context."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad