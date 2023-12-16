Rio Ferdinand opens up on controversial move from Leeds United to Manchester United
The 45-year-old was one of many key players Leeds shipped out as they looked to get on top of financial issues. However, his move to Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United stirred up anger among the Elland Road faithful.
He went on to become a legend at Old Trafford, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest defenders of all time. Over 20 years on from his Elland Road exit, Ferdinand has addressed anger from Leeds fans in an interview with Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.
Ferdinand said it “wrecks” his head that some Leeds fans are still unhappy about the switch.
Speaking on Burrow’s new podcast, Ferdinand said: "About six months to a year ago I did a game and the Leeds away fans were just in front of me. I swear to you I was taken aback by how upset and angry they still are with me. This transfer was over 20 years ago and I'm thinking 'are you still upset about this?'"
“Unfortunately the club was run a particular way that they had to sell all of the assets. They had to sell me. I had to go, so it didn't matter where I was going. I wasn't a local Leeds lad so I didn't really understand the rivalry.
"I chose to go to the best club which had the best opportunity for me to win and that was Manchester United, and that decision proved to be right because I was very successful there and won so many things. I understand the rivalry, but sometimes you've got to understand the situation and the context."
While Leeds plummeted through the divisions and ended up in League One, Ferdinand became a key figure for both Manchester United and England. He retired in 2015 with six Premier League titles on his CV.