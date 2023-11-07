Wayne Rooney tells Rob Burrow why he supports Leeds Rhinos despite Manchester United connection

Premier League legend Wayne Rooney has explained why he supports Leeds Rhinos despite the historic sporting rivalry between the cities of Leeds and Manchester.

Rooney spent the bulk of his illustrious career with Manchester United, a club Leeds United have a bitter rivalry with.

However, the former England star backs Leeds when it comes to rugby league.

Speaking to Rhinos icon Rob Burrow on his new podcast ‘Seven’, Rooney explained the reason behind it.

He said: “I got into rugby league, I'd obviously always watched it, but I really started getting into it when I was about 17/18.

"I remember thinking 'there's no way I'm gonna support St Helens, Warrington, Wigan, because they're all fake Scousers.

"I was thinking 'right, what team am I gonna support?’. I remember it was a Friday night and I was watching the Rhinos play and I was gripped.

"I knew that it was controversial. Obviously, playing for Manchester United and that rivalry with Leeds and Manchester United in football.

"I knew it was a controversial decision but just from watching that first game, I was gripped to them as players, as a team.”