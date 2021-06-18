Ro-Shaun Williams becomes Doncaster Rovers' third summer signing

New signing Ro-Shaun Williams. Picture courtesy of Doncaster Rovers FC.

Williams, 22, will officially join on July 1 and follows the arrival of Cambridge United right-back Kyle Knoyle and Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close.

The pacy centre-back, who started his career at Manchester United, was among 12 players released by the Shrews at the end of last season, having been a regular alongside Aaron Pierre and Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

The Manchester-born player, who has represented England at under-19 level, made 47 appearances in all competitions last term for the Shropshire outfit.

The former Old Trafford academy graduate famously broke Darren Campbell’s 100m schoolboy record back in 2014, recording a time of 10.99 seconds to smash a figure that had stood for 25 years.

On joining Rovers, the 6ft 2in defender, who made 97 appearances for the Shrews in all competitions, said: “The club showed interest in me and with the manager (Richie Wellens) coming in the talks progressed, once we’d spoken I just wanted to get the deal done.

“The manager played a big role in me wanting to come here, he’s got big plans and his ambition matches mine.