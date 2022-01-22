Rochdale v Bradford City: Bantams have found a ‘starting point’

On the football pitch, Bradford City are affording themselves a chink of light with the run to the end of the winter now all about trying to set a platform ahead of a final push at the business end.

Two wins out of three in 2022 is a start. But nothing else.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A late win last weekend against Salford has ensured that City are feeling a bit better about themselves, with the arrival of Matty Daly adding to the good vibes.

New Bradford City signing Matty Daly. Picture: Frank Reid

Defender Paudie O’Connor, who grabbed the winner against the Ammers, said: “I don’t know about a turning point, but more of a starting point for the next block of games. We had a block before Christmas and a big break and we have come back now and it is two wins out of three.

“If we look at the next block of five or six games and a few home games and Tuesday nights, we have got to keep taking points to make sure we are still in the race come the end of the season.”

Positioned six points adrift of the final play-off place and residing just above mid-table, City have plenty of work to do, but the busy schedule can certainly work for them in the view of O’Connor.

City will be backed by a bumper away following in Lancashire with Derek Adams’s side being a team who those in the play-offs will be wary of, given the potential for things to snowball positively by way of a good run of form.

O’Connor added: “Before Christmas, we knew with the games being off that they would come thick and fast. That can work for and against you and I think it can if you are on a decent run of games and momentum.