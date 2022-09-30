Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers: Gary McSheffrey anticipating testing afternoon against League Two strugglers
Gary McSheffrey is expecting Rochdale to give his Doncaster Rovers side a much sterner test than the league table would suggest.
The Spotland club sit second-bottom in League Two with just one win from their opening 10 league games.
However, their last two outings have seen an up-turn in form, with Rochdale beating Liverpool Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy before they claimed a 1-0 success over Colchester United last weekend.
Doncaster have also won their last two games in all competitions to bring an end to an early-season blip that had seen them lose three league games on the spin.
They were back to winning ways in League Two last weekend with a fine victory over Crawley Town to leave them just one point adrift of the play-offs.
McSheffrey doesn’t expect an easy afternoon in Rochdale today.
“Rochdale have picked up. They’ve won their last two games 1-0 so they have definitely become more structured and organised,” he said.
“It’s going to be a tough place to go but we do go there with the confidence that we know we’ve got the players who can win a game of football in this division comfortably.
“If we apply ourselves right and work harder than them, I’d like to think the quality of our players will come through.
“That’s the plan but we respect the opposition of course.”
McSheffrey revealed some honest words after Doncaster’s home defeat to Swindon Town earlier this month was just the tonic needed to halt an ailing run.
He added: “Sometimes it’s good to get things out in the open and if anyone has a problem, they have the opportunity to talk.
“It was nothing over the top. We had good honest, constructive conversations. Has it worked? So far."