Rochdale v York City: Stuart Maynard wants memories and momentum
The Minstermen are involved in the tie of the round in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round, travelling to Conference leaders Rochdale to decide who will go into Monday night's draw for the competition proper.
Maynard has not had much luck in the competition proper, but that has not put him off giving it a good go at Spotland.
“This is the competition where you create memories, with the fans, the players,” he said. “It can build real momentum for the league campaign as well. We believe it can breed confidence and bring that winning habit.
“We're still a game behind a lot of the teams, and two on others so we'd like to catch up and for the league games to keep coming while we're winning but the FA Cup is a competition we want to go as far as we can in it. This is where you create real memories.
“Once we get to the first round proper – if we get to the first round proper – you need luck in the draws.”
Asked how far he had been in the FA Cup, he replied: “Second round is the furthest, last season with Notts County. I've got to the first round a couple of times.
“We always seem to get drawn with the highest-ranking team within the competition.”
Callum Howe does not return to full training until Monday, but York have no fresh injuries against a side expected to rotate.
“We'll pick what we believe for this game is the strongest team,” said Maynard. “We have had a few niggles so we've got to make sure they don't pick up big injuries from there.”