'Rollercoaster' will continue admits Jon Worthington as interim Huddersfield Town boss salutes match-winning duo and returning winger

HUDDERSFIELD Town interim head coach Jon Worthington admitted to a feeling of relief after his side salvaged something precious at the end of a difficult week.

Goals from Ruben Roosken and Ben Wiles saw Town return to winning ways against Mansfield following painful away losses at Charlton and Lincoln.

Worthington said: “It was a tough week in terms of results. At this moment in time, it's all focused on results and not performances and I am just really pleased for the lads in that we have shifted the momentum and it will keep swinging.

"That's what it is, a bit of a rollercoaster from where we are at. We've got to build on Saturday.”

He continued: “I thought he (Wiles) was a threat throughout and brave to receive under pressure. He had courage to take the ball in important moments and I was really pleased with him to get the goal.

"It was icing on the cake for him. I also think Ruben has some high quality attributes and think he showed that.

"I think there’s work to do, like with all the squad, but if we get him in those moments, he showed touches of quality at this level and I am really pleased for him.”

Mickel Miller also made his long-awaited return for his first appearance since late November.

The Town boss commented: “He was excellent. He showed that before his injury in the type of player he is.

"It was really good to attack and be brave down that left hand side and be a little courageous with the decision we made to go for the win.