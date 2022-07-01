Romal Palmer leaves Barnsley FC for free transfer to Goztepe SK

Midfielder Romal Palmer has left Barnsley after seven years to join Turkish side Goztepe SK on a free transfer.

Friday, 1st July 2022
The Wigan-born player joined the Reds as a 16-year-old after being released by Manchester City's academy. He made the first of 77 first-team appearances when the Covid-affected 2019-20 season resumed at Queens Park Rangers. The 1-0 win gave Barnsley the impetus for an unexpected escape from relegation.

He established himself as a key figure in the second half of 2021-22, starting 23 of the final 26 matches as Barnsley reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Although, like his team, he did not replicate that form the following season as the Reds were relegated to League One, he did enough to earn the offer of a new contract.

But, like striker Victor Adeboyejo, he declined to take it up and became a free agent on Thursday.

Now he has joined Goztepe, relegated from the Turkish Super Lig last season, on a four-year contract.

MOVING ON: Romal Palmer rejected a new contract at Barnsley
