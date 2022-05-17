Rotherham keen to keep Preston North End star in Championship despite League One battle

Rotherham sealed their promotion to the Championship after beating Gillingham 2-0 and confirming their opponents relegation.

This will be the Millers fourth time in nine seasons that they have been promoted to football’s second division as they have continued to struggle back and forth between the two leagues.

Rotherham’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Georgie Kelly secured their sides passageway back to the Championship despite strong efforts from Gillingham.

Gillingham’s Ben Thompson hit the underside of the bar before the break, but this was as close as the recently demoted side came to securing their future in League One.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, the Millers boss Paul Warne said: “I want the players to have that moment in time that will keep them connected forever. If we can go up automatically it will be the greatest achievement I have ever had, given the quality in this league.”

Warne’s next battle will now be to keep his side in the Championship for longer than they have previously managed in recent years.

Take a look at the latest transfer stories from the Championship, including their newest member, Rotherham, and a number of their soon-to-be second tier rivals.

1. Peterborough set to lose Premier League loan man Bali Mumba has spent the second half of this season with Peterborough after struggling for game time with soon-to-be relegated Norwich City. However, he has since spoken of his ‘learning curve’ with Peterborough and is hopeful that this will send him straight into the Canaries first-team in the 2022/23 season (Norfolk Live, Norwich City Website) Photo Sales

2. Rotherham keen on former Preston North End star Preston recently announced that Tom Barkhuizen’s contract would not be renewed going into next season. Rotherham are now keen to keep the winger in the Championship with Derby County and Bolton Wanderers showing interest in League One. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Birmingham City left-back seeks fresh challenge The Danish defender Kristian Pedersen has turned down an offer that would keep him at Birmingham City and will leave St Andrews at the end of this season as a free agent. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Pompey put everything on the line for Blackburn defender Portsmouth are ready to spend around £500,000 on 22-year-old Hayden Carter who has made 22 consecutive appearances at Fratton Park following a January loan move. Carter still has two years left on his Rovers contract. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo Sales