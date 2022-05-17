Rotherham sealed their promotion to the Championship after beating Gillingham 2-0 and confirming their opponents relegation.
This will be the Millers fourth time in nine seasons that they have been promoted to football’s second division as they have continued to struggle back and forth between the two leagues.
Rotherham’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Georgie Kelly secured their sides passageway back to the Championship despite strong efforts from Gillingham.
Gillingham’s Ben Thompson hit the underside of the bar before the break, but this was as close as the recently demoted side came to securing their future in League One.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, the Millers boss Paul Warne said: “I want the players to have that moment in time that will keep them connected forever. If we can go up automatically it will be the greatest achievement I have ever had, given the quality in this league.”
Warne’s next battle will now be to keep his side in the Championship for longer than they have previously managed in recent years.
