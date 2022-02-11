Rotherham United manager Paul Warne expects Sheffield Wednesday to finish in the 'top three or four'

The Millers have won their last five league games without conceding a goal while the Owls have won five of their last six fixtures to leave themselves just one point outside the top six.

Warne feels that any team who ends the campaign above the Owls will be in with a good chance of automatic promotion. Rotherham are currently nine points clear at the top of the table but they have played three more games than second-placed Wigan Athletic.

Victory for Wednesday on Sunday could send them back into the play-off spots but whatever the outcome this week, Warne feels the Owls will be in the mix come the end of the season.

"At the start of the season, I would have said if you finish above Sheffield Wednesday you will get automatic promotion," he said.

"If I am honest, I don't expect anything to change that. I still expect them to be in the top three or four.

"I know Bolton and MK Dons have been in really good form and Sheffield Wednesday have been in really good form, although they have good a few injuries.

MANAGER: Rotherham United's Paul Warne. Picture: PA Wire.

"They do have a squad that can handle that, so when they get the bodies back they will be even more formidable. Their home form is really good.

"They have got the momentum and I would expect them to finish in the top six.

"It is as easy to lose five games on the spin and that is why as football managers we don't make many predictions. If you had a gun to my hand, I would say they have a great chance."