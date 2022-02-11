The Owls have 10 players injured at the moment, severely restricting their options for Sunday's South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United.

On Friday Moore outlined when he expects his missing players to be back.

HAMSTRING INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass

But the absentees are not harming them at present, winning their last four matches without conceding.

Barry Bannan even said this week it might be helping, commenting: "Injuries have forced us to have the same starting XI week in, week out and once you have that, you start to get connections."

Moore agrees, but still expects to return to his tinkerman ways when the injury situation allows.

"Would I have it that way if the rest were available? Truth be known, probably not," he said.

Running through the injury status of his various missing players, Moore said: "Central defenders-wise - (Lewis) Gibson, (Dominic) Iorfa and (Chey) Dunkley are making great progress.

"We don't quite have Chey back with us yet, he's doing individual work, but Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson are two players back at the training ground and around the squad again and we're looking at increasing their volume and giving them some in-house games to aid their recovery.

"Chey's maybe a little behind the others, but not too far.

"Lee Gregory's making good progress but still feeling his knock a little bit. He won't be back this weekend.

"Josh (Windass) is doing OK. He's still with the medical team.

"We know Josh is an explosive player and initially when the injuries happen you fear the worst in terms of the length of time out.

"Initially we thought could that be the end of his season but it's not the case as all, which is wonderful news. He's got a spring in his step, he's bouncing around the place.

"It was a muscle injury in the hamstring area.

"If we manage him carefully, do the rehabilitation carefully and he listens to his body and everything else, hopefully he'll make a good recovery.

"We think Mide (Shodipo)'s still weeks away. His was a longer-term one, but there's still there's a large part of the second half of the season to go and we still feel he can be back in for the back part of the season and what a player to have coming back.

"He's in the early part of his rehab and hopefully in the next few weeks he'll be coming into the middle part activity-wise.

"Harlee (Dean)'s doing really well. he's responded really, really well to his injury and we'll assess him next week to see if he can step up his rehab in terms of coming back.

"Fizz (Dele-Bashiru) sustained a knock on his ankle. We didn't have to but we put him in a protective boot so he doesn't knock it or set himself back.

"Hopefully once he comes out of the boot which will hopefully next week we'll be able to do more with him and he'll be able to put his weight on it.

"Tyreece (John-Jules) will be a more long-term one - weeks and weeks yet.

"I wanted the Sheffield Wednesday fans to see him because he's a wonderful smooth operating technician, a young, gifted player and he's certainly whetted my appetite.

"With him it's about settling him down and working extremely hard to get him back to where he needs to be."