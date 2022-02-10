Sheffield Wednesday aiming to cause panic in promotion race

On Tuesday the Owls beat title-chasing Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Hillsborough to record a fourth straight victory without conceding.

They are now a point behind Wycombe Wanderers and fifth-placed Oxford United, and two behind Sunderland in fourth, with a game in hand on the latter pair. Keeping the run going will be extremely difficult with in-form leaders Rotherham United at Hillsborough on Sunday, but Bannan believes the stature of the club makes their victories feel more significant to others.

“Teams will see that Wigan had only lost one away game all season [in the league, at Sunderland on the opening day],” said the midfielder whose penalty settled Tuesday’s game.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan after his winner against Wigan. Picture: Steve Ellis

“Probably teams would think it was going to be a draw or Wigan might beat us. We won and they’ll see four wins in a row and with a big club like this it’s just automatic you’re going to be think, ‘They’re coming’.

“It would be the same for us if we were above Sunderland and they were on a similar run.

“We need to use that to our advantage and keep winning games because the more we win, the more we’re going to start putting the panic up people.”

If others are panicking, Wednesday’s defensive solidity gives them a new-found assurance. With Jordan Storey – yet to concede a goal in blue-and-white – signed in January, and Sam Hutchinson fit again to play alongside him in central defence, plus Massimo Luongo and George Byers back from injury to shield them, the Owls can defend leads with more confidence and by being more positive.

Owls boss Darren Moore with skipper Barry Bannan. Picture: Seve Ellis

“When we’ve gone ahead before the last couple of games we’ve tended to sit in and try and defend the lead but ,in the last couple of weeks, we’ve been on the front foot,” said Bannan.

“There’s been a new energy. When we lost to Sunderland we had 10 days off [playing] but we were in [training] every day, double sessions.

“I think we’re a lot fitter and stronger now.

“I think that’s a big part of holding onto 1-0 leads as well.”

Manager Darren Moore is also seeing the benefit of that work.

“It’s the level of understanding,” he stressed. “We’ve just worked and worked both aspects of the game, in and out [of possession]. There’s been a level of cohesion and committed performances.