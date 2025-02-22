Rotherham United 0 Barnsley 1: Relieving win in milestone match for Reds as their hoodoo over Millers extends to 13 games

IN THEIR milestone 5,000th league match, there was joy and relief for Barnsley against an opponent who they simply love facing.

Musical Youth were at number one on the last occasion Rotherham United beat their rivals from across the Dearne Valley - a John Seasman goal in a 1-0 win in October 1982 - and it was the Reds who were singing again here as he extended their run without defeat to the Millers to a far-from unlucky 13 matches.

In the here and now, there was respite for under-pressure Darrell Clarke, whose side won for the first time in seven games.

For the Millers, now winless in five, their season is dying a death.

Action from the South Yorkshire derby between Rotherham United and Barnsley at the ASSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

It was a tale of several penalty calls which were no given and one that was with Adam Phillips coolly netting in the decisive moment on 52 minutes, sending Dillon Phillips the wrong way after a foul by the Millers keeper on Davis Keillor-Dunn for his ninth - and most important - strike of the season so far for Barnsley, who handed a debut for keeper Jackson Smith in the final quarter after loan custodian Joe Gauci picked up an injury.

The first half was typical derby fare in truth and certainly not to be unexpected given the recent form of these two sides.

There was tons of perspiration on show, but little inspiration with the two moments of animation arriving at the start and the end of the opening period.

The first came on five minutes when the hosts were fortunate to survive a strong penalty appeal for Barnsley.

Rotherham United lost out 1-0 at home to rivals Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Reece James failed to deal with Josh Earl’s punt forward and his touch was errant. The returning Adam Phillips was onto it with the panicking Millers full-back grabbing the shirt of the Reds midfielder before Dillon Phillips gathered.

Referee Ollie Yates was not interested, with the Millers certainly looking to have got away with one. Given some rough calls against them this season, here was one which went in their favour.

The second moment of animation arrived just ahead of the half-time whistle.

Another strong penalty appeal, this time for Rotherham after Corey O’Keeffe challenged Sam Nombe was ignored - it was an untidy tackle and spot-kicks have been awarded for less.

Nevertheless, Wilks picked up the loose ball and his deflected drive found Jordan Hugill at the far post at point-blank range, but he bundled the ball wide instead of into the inviting net.

Between those moments, Barnsley had the better of it when the football broke out, producing most of the pockets of passing football and some patience build-up.

That said, the Millers’ shape without the ball was good in a half when both sets of defences were also on message, none moreso than returning Reds centre-back Marc Roberts, while Hakeem Odoffin was strong at the other end.

Rotherham posted threats from set-pieces, but the visitors defended them well.

The hosts made a change at the interval with Andre Green coming on for Hugill, with Nombe moving into a central position.

Rotherham started the better on the resumption with Wilks - who showed appetite against one of his former clubs - cutting inside on the right in the position he loves before seeing his whipped-in shot turned away by Gauci, his first significant work.

And then the breakthrough in front of the big Barnsley following, with Phillips sending his Millers name-sake the wrong way from the spot.

It was a blow for the Millers, given their bright start.

In terms of a response, Nombe saw his header loop over before Russell spun neatly and saw his shot fly wide after good work from Phillips.

The conjecture then returned with another huge penalty call - again towards the Rotherham goal.

A clear handball from Zak Jules under pressure from Keillor-Dunn with the defender waiting for his goalkeeper to come out and deal with the danger - was missed by the officials, the cue to consternation in the away end and incredulity among the visiting bench.

The Millers huffed and puffed, but it was the Reds who went closest to the next goal with Phillips parried by his namesake.

A minimum of ten minutes of stoppage time gave the hosts hope. It was not to be with Evans hot under the collar again after a derby loss to Barnsley.

Rotherham United: D Phillips; Rafferty, Odoffin, Jules, James; Mpanzu, Powell (Kayode 86), Sibley (Clarke-Harris 63); Wilks, Hugill (Green 46), Nombe. Substitutes unused: Dawson, McWilliams, Holmes, Hatton.

Barnsley: Gauci (Smith 75); De Gevigney, Roberts, Earl; O’Keeffe, Connell, Russell, A Phillips (Benson 87), Farrugia (Lembikisa 64); Keillor-Dunn, Humphreys (Rodrigues 64). Substitutes unused: McCarthy, Nwakali, Lewis.

Referee: O Yates (Staffs).