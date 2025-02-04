Rotherham United 0 Bradford City 1: Bantams book the semi-final place they wanted more

So often cup football boils down to who wants it most. Bradford City wanted a place in the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy more than Rotherham United did.

Three Rotherham strikes in the second half, and they were out.

It is just as well referee Adam Herczeg pointed to the penalty spot as Reece James brought down Brad Halliday because having had two appeals waved away in the first 10 minutes, Graham Alexander was getting rather upset.

Make no mistake, Bradford's manager was in South Yorkshire to win. His half-time substitution showed as much.

HE'S BACK: Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin loses out to Romoney Crichlow on his first game back at Bradford City (Image Jonathan Gawthorpe)

For Rotherham, with fewer than 2,000 supporters in a crowd of 3,037, defeat felt like little more than an inconvenience. They might think differently if they end up watching the Bantams lording it at Wembley in the final, as the que-sera-ing away fans were dreaming of.

There were certainly points where they must have wondered if it was going to happen.

League One Rotherham had the better of the first half until the Bantams released late in it that they were not up against true heavyweights.

But when Jamie Walker won the ball in the area three minutes into the second half and Joe Powell bundled him over, Herczeg waved their protests on. Strike one.

PROITECTED: Bradford City brought Alex Pattison off at half-time (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

When Walker put the ball in after 56 minutes, it appeared to hit the hand of Zak Jules. Not interested, said Herczeg, probably correctly. Strike two.

But when James brought down Halliday in the 58th minute, there was only one decision the referee could make. Strike three.

RIchie Smallwood thumped the ball into the roof of the net.

And that was that. Because much as Bradford went onto the back foot not wanting to mess things out, Rotherham's possession did not come with much by way of potency.

Smallwood's goal did the job in a 1-0 win.

The first half had been much the same as the final half-hour, Rotherham having much the better of the first half. But as it entered its final stages, Bradford began to realise that all the pressure the Millers were exerting was not hurting them.

Louie Sibley, the only one of their mid-season signings on the field as Steve Evans went with a bench that was both youthful and short, caught the eye early on, going past Smallwood easily in the seventh minute only for Paul Huntington to get across and concede a corner.

After 19 minutes the Millers midfielder won a second ball and drove forward before producing a firm shot Sam Walker got down to and held onto.

He played a great ball to Andre Green a couple of minutes later but unable to see a gap to shoot through, the forward turned back and the move fizzled out.

Rotherham's best chance came in the 25th minute, Green putting over a cross Hakeem Odoffin met beautifully on the volley. The problem was, he could not direct it wide of the goalkeeper.

So as half-time approached, Bradford tried to add to Clarke Oduor's early shot wide.

When Alex Pattison played the ball out to Halliday, central defender Neill Byrne overlapped his wing-back but overhit his cross, just as Tyreik Wright did with a pass aimed at Calum Kavanagh.

And it was Cameron Dawson forced inbto the save of the first 45 as Pattison really got hold of a shot from distance.

At half-time Alexander built on it.

Granted, bringing Pattison off was a decision with future battles in mind, but bringing on Antoni Sarcevic and Walker (for Oduor) were the changes of a manager who wanted to win.

It was reflected in the start of the second half and eventually the pressure translated into a penalty.

Bobby Pointon slipped in Kavanagh, darting forward, but the striker's touch was too heavy.

A lovely Pointon backheel to Sarcevic pushed a flowing move up through the gears. Dawson spilt Wright's shot, but denied Pointon from the rebound.

But they were never going to keep the hammer down all the way.

Alexander threw on defensive substitutes to protect the victory, Dawson faffed around over the placement of a free-kick as the referee and 1,128 Bradford fans told him where to go. It was all very entertaining, but time was running out with a tie to win.

Dawson went up for a free-kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time but as Joe Rafferty's delivery came over, a Rotherham player killed their chances with a sloppy foul.

Rotherham are out and it felt like no big deal. Bradford are through and it felt the opposite.

Rotherham United: Dawson; Rafferty, Raggett, Jules, James; Humphreys; Odoffin, Powell (Ayres 78); Sibley; Green (Holmes 61), Hugill.

Unused substitutes: Phillips, Hatton, Wilson, Gardner.

Bradford City: Walker; Crichlow, Huntington, Byrne; Halliday, Pattison (Sarcevic HT), Smallwood, Wright (Shepherd 69); Oduor (Walker HT), Pointon (Johnson 90); Kavanagh (Baldwin 86).

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Benn.