A first career goal for academy product Babajide Adeeko earned Wigan Athletic a 1-0 win at Rotherham United.

Adeeko struck right at the end of the first half to settle the contest.

A slick move down the left led to Rotherham’s first decent opening, with Reece James’ cross finding Malik Wilks, but he hacked his finish into the crowd.

Jonny Smith threatened for the visitors when he cut in from the right and fired just off target from the edge of the box.

Rotherham’s Andre Green had a chance to open up the scoring when he was found by Joe Rafferty’s cross, but the on-loan striker headed over the bar.

Rotherham United have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle was called into action when Joe Powell’s effort from the edge of the box had to be pushed away.

The Latics took the lead in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half, with Smith breezing down the right and teeing up Adeeko to slot home.

Shaun Maloney’s men really should have been two up early in the second period when skipper Jason Kerr found himself unmarked at the back post but headed Smith’s corner wide.