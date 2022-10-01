Rotherham United 0 Wigan Athletic 2 - player ratings
Rotherham United suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first game after Paul Warne’s departure for Derby County.
The Millers tried hard enough at home to Wigan Atheltic, but carried very little goal threat.
Viktor Johansson – unfortunate that his brilliant save from James McClean counted for nothing 7
Grant Hall – a tough day for him defensively 5
Richard Wood – did his best to lead the way but unable to trap Charlie Wyke offside in the build-up to the opening goal 7
Wes Harding – got stuck in 6
Dan Barlaser – tried to play the incisive passes, though they did not always come off 6
Brooke Norton-Cuffy – got forward well down the right especially in the first half 7
Ben Wiles – picked up a booking for a foul 6
Ollie Rathbone – was lively and always looking for the forward pass before he made way 7
Cohen Bramall – ballooned a second-half free-kick and pulled back a Norton-Cuffy cross he might have shot from 5
Chiedozie Ogbene – James McClean denied him what looked a goal, other than that he ran the channels enthusiastically but to little effect 6
Conor Washington – struggled to put his stamp on the game 5
Substitutes:
Jamie Lindsay (for Rathbone, 64) – no lack of energy 5
Tom Eaves (for Washington, 64) – competed hard for the ball, but not much to work off 5
Shane Ferguson (for Bramall, 86) – N/A
Georgie Kelly (for Barlaser, 86) – N/A
Not used: High, Humphreys, Vickers.