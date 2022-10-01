Rotherham United 0 Wigan Athletic 2 - player ratings

The Millers tried hard enough at home to Wigan Atheltic, but carried very little goal threat.

Viktor Johansson – unfortunate that his brilliant save from James McClean counted for nothing 7

Grant Hall – a tough day for him defensively 5

DENIED: Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene has an effort cleared off the line

Richard Wood – did his best to lead the way but unable to trap Charlie Wyke offside in the build-up to the opening goal 7

Wes Harding – got stuck in 6

Dan Barlaser – tried to play the incisive passes, though they did not always come off 6

Brooke Norton-Cuffy – got forward well down the right especially in the first half 7

Ben Wiles – picked up a booking for a foul 6

Ollie Rathbone – was lively and always looking for the forward pass before he made way 7

Cohen Bramall – ballooned a second-half free-kick and pulled back a Norton-Cuffy cross he might have shot from 5

Chiedozie Ogbene – James McClean denied him what looked a goal, other than that he ran the channels enthusiastically but to little effect 6

Conor Washington – struggled to put his stamp on the game 5

Substitutes:

Jamie Lindsay (for Rathbone, 64) – no lack of energy 5

Tom Eaves (for Washington, 64) – competed hard for the ball, but not much to work off 5

Shane Ferguson (for Bramall, 86) – N/A

Georgie Kelly (for Barlaser, 86) – N/A