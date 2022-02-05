Rotherham United 1 Accrington Stanley 0 - player ratings

STUNNING GOAL: Dan Barlaser's volley was the only strike of a crazy game

Until then it had been a controlled performance from the League One leaders, albeit without the killer second goal which would have avoided the pandemonium that followed as Richard Wood was sent off conceding a penalty Josh Vickers saved.

At the end of a victory manager Paul Warne admitted was lucky, though,the Millers are six points clear at the top of the table.

Josh Vickers – crucial penalty save from Harry Pell 7

Wes Harding – defending well, which was not easy with Sean McConville to deal with 6

Richard Wood – did a good job until his handball in the penalty incident 5

Michael Ihiekwe – missed a good first-half header bit did his day job of defending solidly enough when needed 6

Dan Barlaser – outstanding goal capped a good performance by the midfielder 7

Chiedozie Ogbene – not at his brilliant best, but still a decent performance 6

Ben Wiles – missed a late one-on-one chance to ease the nerves 6

Ollie Rathbone – excellent in midfield for the Millers 8

Shane Ferguson – with competition for places as it as at the New York Stadium, Ferguson needs stellar performances whenever he gets the chance. He was substituted with the game still in the balance 6

Will Grigg – very lively in the first half but less influential in the second 7

Michael Smith – filled in as centre-back for the frantic final few minutes 7

Substitutes:

Joe Mattock (for Ihiekwe, 62) – steady performance 5

Mickel Miller (for Ferguson, 73) – caused Accrington problems after coming on 6

Josh Kayode (for Grigg, 77) – most of his time on the pitch was spent watching the game from a distance 5