Rotherham United 1 Crewe Alexandra 1: Millers denied by stoppage time penalty

FRUSTRATION: For Paul Warne and Rotherham United. Picture: Getty Images.

The Millers met stubborn resistance in a first half they dominated, but a second-half breakthrough looked like earning them maximum points before Porter netted the late spot-kick – which also saw Wes Harding sent off.

Chiedozie Ogbene blew a big chance to give Rotherham an early lead but he ballooned over after a marauding run from Ben Wiles.

Will Grigg then tested Alex goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen with a glancing header from Joe Mattock’s cross and fired into the side-netting from Ollie Rathbone’s pass.

Crewe’s resilience was broken in the 54th minute when Rathbone charged down a clearance from Donervon Daniels and slotted the ball past Jaaskelainen.