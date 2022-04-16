Rotherham United 1 Ipswich Town 0 - player ratings

They were made to sweat over it until the end of the nine added minutes, but it was a deserved win full of character.

Viktor Johansson – a big save from Wes Burns after taking a nasty kic from Sone Aluko 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ATTACKING THRUST: Ben Wiles

Ramani Edmonds-Green– solid return to the side by the Huddersfield Town loanee 6

Michael Ihiekwe – another who had an injury scare, he also battled through it 6

Wes Harding – his long throw created the goal 7

Jordi Osei-Tutu – good energy and tracking back as well from the Arsenal youngster who started on the right and switched to the left 7

Ollie Rathbone – full of energy and a constant pest to Ipswich, he looked much more like his old self after an off-colour spell 7

Jamie Lindsay – did a good job of glueing the midfield together 6

Mickel Miller – still feeling his way into the game when he had to come off injured 5

Ben Wiles – a good attacking performance from the hole 7

Chiedozie Ogbene – a lot of things did not quite come off for him, but he was bright throughout 7

Michael Smith – his 25th goal of the season was a massive relief for the Rotherham fans 8

Substitutes:

Dan Barlaser (for Miller, 23) – did himself justice having been dropped from the XI 6

RIchard Wood (for Osei-Tutu, 90) – N/A