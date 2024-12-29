Rotherham United 1 Stockport County 1: A performance which does little to disguise Millers' imperfections - but mercifully no defeat

Rotherham United 1 Stockport County 1 ROTHERHAM United are searching for a new club anthem after supporters recently voted to scrap Cliff Richard’s ‘Bachelor Boy' as their side’s run-out song, complete with Millers-themed words.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should the club require a replacement from the Peter Pan of pop, then congratulations is unlikely to be a contender after an appalling 2024, which came to a close on Sunday, mercifully. A calendar year which has hardly been a summer holiday.

A season going nowhere in particular ended with another result which could not disguise the Millers’ imperfections. The saving grace was that it didn’t end, like so many have this year, in defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the game at half time after a contentious-looking leveller from Hakeem Odoffin cancelled out a fine opener from divisional top-scorer Louie Barry, who netted a graceful strike to take his season’s tally to 16 in what is likely to be his Stockport swansong, the Millers produced next to nothing on the restart.

Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks takes on Stockport County's Odin Bailey. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

At the back, Odoffin and Zac Jules stayed resolute in particular and helped the hosts take something away at the fag end of a hard year at least. Stockport had enough of the ball to make it count on the resumption, but didn’t find a way as many sides in their position who are used to winning do.

Going forward, the Millers were slow, guileless and pretty predictable in the second period.

It looked like being a long and arduous day for the Millers at the outset, more especially when the class of Barry, linked with a host of Championship sides including Middlesbrough and Sheffield United - with the Aston Villa tyro quite possibly playing the last game of a magnificent loan spell - did what he currently does better than anyone in League One circles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the 2,068-strong County contingent in full voice and providing all the atmosphere, unsurprisingly given their lofty league position, it had the makings of another ordeal for the hosts. But their response was hearty enough, initially.

What helped was a quick-fire leveller, just six minutes after Barry’s excellence.

It came in controversial fashion with Stockport incensed that an offside flag wasn’t raised after Odoffin nodded in his fourth goal of the campaign after Liam Kelly’s miscued shot travelled into his path following Joe Powell’s innovative corner.

It was timely. Just minutes earlier, the first jeers had started to be aired from some dissatisfied home punters. Following Odoffin’s moment, the grumbles came from the away followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal was the prelude to a more confident, forceful spell from the Millers, while County looked rattled. Going forward, you felt there was more in their locker with Barry having showcased his prowess even before his splendid long-ranger when he was denied by Phillips at his near post.

Speaking of Phillips, Stockport were annoyed later on in the half when there was no card for the Millers keeper, who had raced out to challenge last man Tanto Olaofe as he threatened. Phillips had timed his block well, in fairness.

A flurry of bookings in the final quarter of the half then spiced up proceedings with referee Leigh Doughty making some dubious calls.

The first salvo on the restart came from County with a screamer from Callum Connolly, among those to be cautioned earlier, flying just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips, having a decent afternoon, then grasped Barry’s low shot and also spared Reece James’ blushes after a poor clearance before Kyle Wootton lobbed over the advancing Phillips, but fortunately wide of the vacant net.

County were knocking on the door, for sure, having got a grip in midfield and looking smooth. For the Millers, it was about hanging in - there was resolve from their two centre-halves and keeper and there certainly had to be with the hosts’ offensive offerings being minimal.

Those in home colours needed something. It wasn’t forthcoming.

County suffered a blow when Huddersfield-born defender Fraser Horsfall was stretchered off, but remained largely unruffled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scoreline was the Millers’ friend at least. There were signs of some late intent, but critically no chances, while Odin Bailey went close with a deflected shot in stoppage-time for County.

Rotherham United: Phillips; Rafferty, Odoffin, Jules, James; Kelly, Powell; Nombe (Holmes 84), Wilks (McWilliams 79), Hungbo (Green 61); Clarke-Harris. Substitutes unused: Dawson, Hugill, MacDonald, McCart.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe; Connolly, Horsfall (Hughes 71), Pye; Knoyle (Southam-Hales 71), Norwood, Bailey, Touray; Barry (Collar 70); Olaofe (Diamond 46), Wootton. Substitutes unused: Addai, Mingi, Rydel.