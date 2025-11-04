Rotherham United 2 Burton Albion 2: Hamish Douglas the late hero as Millers refuse to feel sorry for themselves

When injuries are ravaging your squad as they are Rotherham United's once more, you need people to stand up. On his first Football League start, 20-year-old centtre-back Hamish Douglas headed a 94th minute equaliser in a game his side looked to have lost.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battered and bruised by injuries – many to central defenders – Rotherham had no punch in them at home to Burton Albion until they were 2-0 down but they found something inside them to stretch their unbeaten run in League One to four matches.

For too long the story was about a team with almost as many senior players injured as fit who were unable to turn moments of bright football into anything meaningful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was punished by a far-too-easy Kryan Lofthouse header from a corner and a Tyrese Shade finish when Kian Spence slipped.

But they refused to feel sorry for themselves and Douglas rescued a 2-2 draw from a very late corner.

In front of a sparse crowd of 7,228 - only 229 were boosting the numbers from the away end – on an unhospitable night, Rotherham began the game promisingly.

There were just 37 seconds gone when Spence volleyed wide when a long throw dropped to him and the last touch of the first half was a shot he arrived onto but could not keep down from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ar'Jany Martha, played as an inside-forward, produced a couple of exquisite touches but Udoka Godwin-Malife got across well to tackle from the first. Toby Sibbick's turn of speed as Sam Nombe got played in over the top was equally good defending.

DEBUT DELIGHT: Rotherham United's Hamish Douglas celebrates his dramatic equaliser (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

In the 12th minute Nombe beat Akex Hartridge and curled a lovely ball in but Martha could not make clean contact with his shot at former Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Five minutes later another good Martha touch helped spring a lovely move. He fed Spence, whose ball curled nicely but pushed Nombe just too wide to beat the keeper from it.

Martha would shoot over after carrying the ball forward.

But Burton played their part going forward too.

CHANCD: Rotherham United's Sam Nombe heads goalwards (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Cameron Dawson twice had to save with his from Shade, the second in a spell of end-to-end football started by Dan Gore's foul on Jake Beesley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manchester United loanee ought to have known better having seen Charlie Webster's dead-ball ability from a free-kick Beesley headed wide, and his direct attempt took a touch behind for a corner.

Not for the first or last time youngster Douglas – pressed into action by a defensive injury list which now includes Zak Jules and Jamal Baptiste for the next four to six weeks – won his header, and Martha lead the breakaway, only to be pushed in the back by Sibbick.

Referee Ross Joyce waved play on, allowing Beesley to test Dawson, and his authority began to wane from there.

INSTANT IMPACT: Rotherham United midfielder Kian Spence had a shot inside the first minute (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Joe Rafferty had to get across well to block another Webster shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham were two goals down before they got into the second half, and contributed to both of them.

Wesbter's deflected shot in the 50th minute won a corner he took and Lofthouse found it far too easy to get the first touch on it, heading into the net.

In fairness Rotherham nearly scrambled the ball in a couple of minutes later but Powell's ball in got stuck under Nombe's feet.

Rafferty cleared off the line when Beesley missed Webster's ball in but Jack Armer did not and in the 63rd minute, shortly after what effectively became a Rotherham time-out, Gore played a safe ball to Spence, only for the midfielder to slip and turn it into anything but. Beesley picked out Shade, to curl in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly afterwards Dawson produced a strong hand to turn Webster's shot towards Reece James, rather than the lurking Beesley.

Burton were appealing about a tangle between Rafferty and Shade which would have probably would have produced a red card had Joyce not waved it on when a smart finish from Denzel Hall went in off Sibbick to rekindle Rotherham hope.

Substitute Martin Sherif failed to get hold of his shot after Spence made a nuisance of himself in the centre-forward position, then angrily pointed to his calf when Joyce failed to point to the spot after a Goodwin-Malife tackle.

Burton were determined to see the game out, Collins booked for time-wasting and Lofthouse celebrating when he twice blocked from Powell, then again when he turned his back into James' cross from the loose ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Godwin-Malife almost undid it all, but Collins was able to stretch to an over-egged headed backpass.

The second added minute of a minimum of five – it turned out to be more – seemed a bit late for Rotherham to throw on their version of the kitchen sink, replacing centre-back James with targetman Jordan Hugill.

Josh Benson was unable to find the striker from his 94th-minute corner but that was because Douglas was there first to thump a header in.

It could have been better still, Sherif heading over the chance to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game ticked into stoppage time, it was hard not to feel sorry for the Millers. It was a good job they did not.

Rotherham United: Dawson; Rafferty, Douglas, James (Hugill 90+2); Gore; Hall (Benson 72), Spence (Agbaire 90+6), Powell; McWilliams (Sherif HT), Martha; Nombe.

Unused substitutes: Cann, Yearwood, Duncan.

Burton Albion: Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Webster (Moon 90+3), Armer; Beesley, Shade (Tavares 83).

Unused substitutes: Akoto, Dudek, Krubally, Newall, Taroni.