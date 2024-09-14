Rotherham United were punished for shortcomings at both ends of the pitch in a 2-2 draw with Burton Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Evans’ side had ample opportunities to win the game comfortably, but squandered a plethora of opportunities in the final third.

In their own half, defensive fragility only served as an invitation for Burton to attack and the Brewers breached the Millers goal on two occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danilo Orsi was given far too much space as he fired Burton ahead before Jonson Clarke-Harris levelled proceedings. Cameron Humphreys prodded the Millers into the lead after the break, but more unconvincing defending gave Jack Cooper-Love the chance to equalise.

The contrasting sides of the two sides became immediately evident, as Burton spent the opening minutes showing off slick passing exchanges. However, their early effervescence was quick to fade and give way to a Rotherham emergence.

Rotherham are perhaps less inclined to play in triangles but they proved effective at carving out opportunities regardless.

Clarke-Harris’ drilled ball across the box was only cleared as far as Hakeem Odoffin, who was hit by the ball rather than the other way round, yet Jack Armer had to perform acrobatics to clear off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United miss a plethora of chances against Burton Albion. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Clarke-Harris then saw a curling effort beaten away by Max Crocombe, as pressure started to mount on the Brewers.

Burton’s initial sharpness may have been blunted but the Brewers continued to give Rotherham scares. Udoka Godwin-Malife latched on to a punt and wrong-footed a stranded Dillon Phillips, only to see the offside flag raised.

Ben Whitfield was then given far too much space to advance unchallenged down the middle before seeing his effort pushed around the post.

Rotherham once again allowed Whitfield space in the box and although the Yorkshireman was denied, Danilo Orsi prodded home on the rebound to fire the Brewers ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opener briefly took the wind from behind Rotherham’s sails. although the Millers were not subdued for long. Jamie McCart sent a defence-splitting pass through to Christ Tiehi, who went down under pressure but was denied a penalty.

Rotherham sustained their pressure in the first-half’s latter stages and went close through bright spark Mallik Wilks, who shrugged off a defender before being thwarted by Max Crocombe from a tight angle.

Burton eventually succumbed to the pressure, with the visitors unable to prevent Clarke-Harris meeting Joe Powell’s delivery and poking home at point blank range.

Rotherham had been level for a matter of minutes when their hard work was nearly squandered. Ryan Sweeney was left unattended on the edge of the box and rifled agonisingly wide of the post from an out-swinging corner delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first chance of the second half fell to Burton, as Godwin-Malife raced in behind the Millers backline for the second time. There was no offside flag this time, but Phillips was out quickly to thwart the Brewers man.

Rotherham did manage to take the lead but did so in messy circumstances. A scramble ensued in the Burton box following a delivery and Humphreys was alert to poke home.

Traffic flowed in both directions following Rotherham’s second and Whitfield stung the palms of Phillips after escaping Tiehi with a clever dummy.

Sam Nombe, meanwhile, had little luck in front of goal and failed to capitalise on two opportunities to extend the home lead in quick succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was always going to be a danger that Rotherham’s wastefulness - combined with their defensive frailty - would come back to bite them. Cooper-Love was the man to punish the Millers, wriggling away from Powell before finding the bottom corner.

Rotherham probed in the dying embers, clearly dissatisfied with the prospect of sharing the spoils with a winless side.